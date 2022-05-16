Griffon Surges As Co. Explores Strategic Alternatives

(RTTNews) - Griffon Corp. (GFF) shares are adding more than 22 percent on Monday morning trade after the company announced a process to review a comprehensive range of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. The company said it will consider sale, merger, divestiture, recapitalization, or other strategic transactions.

Currently, shares are at $29.74, up 22.74 percent from the previous close of $24.31 on a volume of 1,490,357. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $17.56-$29.75 on average volume of 386,326.

