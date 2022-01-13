Markets
Griffon Says Hunter Fan Acquisition Receives U.S. Antitrust Approval - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Griffon Corp. (GFF) announced Thursday that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 has expired in connection with its proposal to acquire Hunter Fan Co. The transaction is expected to close the week of January 24, 2022.

On December 20, 2021, Griffon, through its unit The AMES Companies, agreed to acquire Hunter Fan from MidOcean Partners for $845 million. Hunter is a leading U.S. brand of residential ceiling fans.

