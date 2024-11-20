Griffon price target raised to $100 from $92 at Baird

Baird analyst Timothy Wojs raised the firm’s price target on Griffon (GFF) to $100 from $92 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they posted solid FQ4 upside and provided initial F2025 guidance while its free cash deployment looks compelling.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.