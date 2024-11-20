Griffon price target raised to $100 from $92 at Baird

Baird analyst Timothy Wojs raised the firm’s price target on Griffon (GFF) to $100 from $92 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they posted solid FQ4 upside and provided initial F2025 guidance while its free cash deployment looks compelling.

