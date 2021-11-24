Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.09

The board of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 16th of December, with investors receiving US$0.09 per share. This means that the annual payment will be 1.2% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Griffon's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. However, Griffon's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 3.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 27%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Griffon Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:GFF Historic Dividend November 24th 2021

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.08 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.36. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 16% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see Griffon has been growing its earnings per share at 22% a year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like Griffon's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Griffon that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

