Griffon Guides FY26 Revenue Just Above Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Griffon Corp. (GFF) said it expects revenue to be $2.50 billion for the full-year 2026, above analysts' estimates.

On average, seven analysts polled expect the company to report revenues of $2.49 billion for the year.

Separately, the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, payable on December 16, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 28, 2025.

