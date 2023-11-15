Griffon Guides FY24 Revenues In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Griffon Corp. (GFF) initiated its revenue guidance for the full-year 2024 of $2.6 billion.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $2.60 billion for the year.

