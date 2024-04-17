Griffon (GFF) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Griffon (GFF) closed the latest trading day at $65.26, indicating a -1.89% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.15%.

Shares of the garage door and building products maker have depreciated by 5.91% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Conglomerates sector's loss of 8.26% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.09%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Griffon in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.92, down 23.97% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $621 million, indicating a 12.66% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.52 per share and a revenue of $2.63 billion, indicating changes of -0.44% and -1.91%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Griffon. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.41% lower. Griffon is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Griffon is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.72. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.3, which means Griffon is trading at a discount to the group.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

