Griffon (GFF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Griffon (GFF) closed at $86.17, marking a -1.97% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.7% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1%.

The stock of garage door and building products maker has fallen by 5.34% in the past month, lagging the Conglomerates sector's gain of 5.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.49%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Griffon in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 5, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.33, indicating a 11.33% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $453.9 million, showing a 26.03% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.17 per share and revenue of $1.81 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.5% and -28.24%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Griffon. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Griffon is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Griffon is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.43, so one might conclude that Griffon is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 188, this industry ranks in the bottom 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Griffon Corporation (GFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.