Griffon (GFF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Griffon (GFF) closed the most recent trading day at $41.76, moving -0.45% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.24% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the garage door and building products maker had gained 9.3% over the past month. This has outpaced the Conglomerates sector's gain of 1.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Griffon as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Griffon to post earnings of $0.99 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.51%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $752 million, down 2.11% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.96 per share and revenue of $2.81 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.7% and -1.32%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Griffon should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Griffon currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Griffon has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.61 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.33.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

