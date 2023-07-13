Griffon (GFF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Griffon (GFF) closed the most recent trading day at $41.50, moving -0.05% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.61%.

Heading into today, shares of the garage door and building products maker had gained 14.38% over the past month, outpacing the Conglomerates sector's gain of 3.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Griffon as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Griffon is projected to report earnings of $0.99 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19.51%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $752 million, down 2.11% from the year-ago period.

GFF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.96 per share and revenue of $2.81 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.7% and -1.32%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Griffon should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Griffon is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Griffon is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.5. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.19.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Griffon Corporation (GFF)

