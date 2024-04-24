Griffon (GFF) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Griffon (GFF) standing at $67.81, reflecting a -1.84% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the garage door and building products maker had lost 5.37% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Conglomerates sector's loss of 6.75% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 3.01% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Griffon will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.92, reflecting a 23.97% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $621 million, indicating a 12.66% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.52 per share and a revenue of $2.63 billion, demonstrating changes of -0.44% and -1.91%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Griffon. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.41% downward. Right now, Griffon possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Griffon is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.28. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.25, which means Griffon is trading at a discount to the group.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, finds itself in the bottom 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

