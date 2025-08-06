Griffon (GFF) Q3 Revenue Falls 5%

Key Points Home and Building Products segment revenue and margins expanded, offsetting weak results in Consumer and Professional Products.

Revenue (GAAP) missed expectations by 5.6%, driven by demand declines and tariffs in Consumer and Professional Products; Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) slightly topped estimates.

A $217.2 million impairment related to the Hunter Fan acquisition resulted in a net loss under generally accepted accounting principles.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF), a diversified manufacturer known for garage doors, storage solutions, and hand tools, reported its quarterly earnings for the period ending June 30, 2025, on August 6, 2025. The most notable news was the segment split: Home and Building Products delivered margin and profit gains, while Consumer and Professional Products faced demand and tariff headwinds, resulting in a year-over-year revenue decline. Total revenue (GAAP) was $613.6 million, below the $650.0 million consensus estimate (GAAP), while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.50, exceeding the $1.49 non-GAAP estimate. A goodwill and intangible asset impairment charge tied to Hunter Fan led to a $120.1 million net loss (GAAP). Despite this, adjusted net income and margins were up from the prior year, making this a mixed but operationally resilient quarter.

Metric Q3 2025 Q3 2025 Estimate Q3 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $1.50 $1.49 $1.24 21.0 % Revenue $613.6 million $650.0 million $647.8 million (-5.3 %) Adjusted EBITDA $134.7 million $125.5 million 7.3 % Revenue – Home and Building Products $400.2 million $394.2 million 1.5% Revenue – Consumer and Professional Products $213.4 million $253.6 million (15.9 %)

Business Overview and Focus Areas

Griffon operates in two key segments: Home and Building Products, which includes garage doors and rolling steel doors, and Consumer and Professional Products, which features lawn and garden tools, storage solutions, and fans for both consumers and professionals. Over the past several years, it has pivoted toward these segments by divesting non-core assets and acquiring brands like Hunter Fan Company and CornellCookson. The company has also emphasized investing in supply chain initiatives and brand leadership, with strong positions in North America through brands like Clopay for garage doors and AMES for tools.

The focus for Griffon has been on optimizing operations through supply chain adjustments and an asset-light approach, particularly in the Consumer and Professional Products segment. Managing key customer relationships with national retailers such as Home Depot and Lowe’s, as well as executing on global sourcing strategies, are essential for its long-term growth and risk mitigation. Consistent capital allocation, brand management, and efficiency improvements are highlighted as success factors.

Quarter in Review: Segment Performance, Financials, and Key Actions

Home and Building Products saw growth in both revenue and profitability. Segment revenue rose 2% to $400.2 million, driven by favorable pricing and product mix shifts, with a 3% benefit from these factors even as volume declined by 1%. Adjusted EBITDA improved to $128.8 million, representing a 9% increase and supporting HBP segment margin expansion to over 31% for the year. Management credited lower material costs with offsetting rising labor expenses. This segment also achieved industry recognition, as Clopay's VertiStack Avante garage door, a residential and commercial product, received best-in-show honors for innovation at a major building products expo.

The Consumer and Professional Products segment faced notable pressure, with revenue (GAAP) falling 16% to $213.4 million. This was attributed to weak consumer demand across North America and the U.K, with only Australia maintaining healthy volume and growth. New U.S. tariffs led to order disruptions, further impacting sales. Despite an overall revenue decline, adjusted EBITDA margin improvements over the 9M FY2025 period reflected progress in transitioning to an asset-light model. Cost management and Australian operations partially offset volume and tariff-related challenges. However, a $217.2 million after-tax impairment related to the Hunter Fan acquisition weighed heavily, leading to an overall net loss under generally accepted accounting principles.

The headline revenue figure (GAAP) missed expectations by $36.4 million. While the adjusted profit beat was modest, improved profitability was observed thanks to cost controls and Home and Building Products’ margin improvements. Adjusted net income, which excludes one-time items, rose 14% to $69.2 million compared to the prior year quarter. Gross margin climbed 470 basis points to 43.2% of revenue (GAAP) compared to the prior year quarter, and Free cash flow (non-GAAP) was $261 million for the first nine months of FY2025. The company reduced debt by $76 million so far in FY2025, and the leverage ratio improved to 2.5 times net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), offering increased balance sheet flexibility.

The impairment on the Hunter Fan goodwill was related to the Consumer and Professional Products segment. Management reiterated the strategic rationale for ongoing global sourcing moves, particularly transferring supply away from China for both fan and lawn-and-garden tool product lines. The transition for lawn and garden tools was completed at the end of the last fiscal year, and alternate supply for fans is expected to be in place by the end of the calendar year. Progress here is expected to further mitigate the effects of tariffs and supply disruptions into fiscal 2026. Capital deployment continued: Griffon repurchased $40.3 million of stock. and maintained its quarterly dividend, reflecting a 20% increase from the prior year quarter. The quarterly dividend was held steady at $0.18 per share.

Product Lines and Strategic Shifts

Home and Building Products consists mainly of garage doors, rolling doors, and segments such as Cornell and Clopay, which produce doors for residential and commercial uses. In this segment, profitability is closely tied to material costs, product innovation, and pricing power. Notably, a new award-winning product, the VertiStack Avante garage door, is designed with glass panels that stack vertically for a modern appearance and eliminates the need for traditional overhead tracks.

Consumer and Professional Products encompasses branded hardware, garden tools, and ventilation products, with key names including AMES for lawn and garden and Hunter for fans. The segment is moving toward a lighter operational footprint, focusing on third-party manufacturing rather than internal plants, which has supported margin improvements amid revenue declines. Tariff policies have impacted the segment, especially for fan products sourced from China, but management has stated that supply chain diversification efforts should be complete by the end of CY2025 for fans and by the start of FY2026 for most lawn and garden tools.

Outlook and Investor Considerations

For the rest of FY2025, Griffon reduced its revenue guidance by $100 million to $2.5 billion, all of which is attributable to expected weakness in Consumer and Professional Products. The company maintained its adjusted EBITDA forecast in the $575–600 million range, anticipating margin improvements in Home and Building Products (HBP) to offset continued challenges in Consumer and Professional Products (CPP). Guidance for Home and Building Products segment margin was raised to “in excess of 31%.” while Expectations for Consumer and Professional Products’ (CPP) EBITDA margin were cut to approximately 8%.

Management did not provide specific forward figures for net income or free cash flow, but expects that free cash flow will exceed net income. The tariff issue remains a key watch item, especially following the Hunter Fan impairment. Key points for investors to watch in future quarters include the company’s progress on diversifying its supply chain, further innovations in the Home and Building Products segment, and ongoing customer concentration in large retail accounts such as Home Depot and Lowe’s. The quarterly dividend was held steady at $0.18 per share.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

