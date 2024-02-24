Griffon (GFF) Price Target Increased by 23.10% to 85.17

The average one-year price target for Griffon (NYSE:GFF) has been revised to 85.17 / share. This is an increase of 23.10% from the prior estimate of 69.19 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 80.80 to a high of 92.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.34% from the latest reported closing price of 68.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 563 funds or institutions reporting positions in Griffon. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 14.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GFF is 0.19%, an increase of 8.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.29% to 46,803K shares. The put/call ratio of GFF is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Voss Capital holds 2,834K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,766K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,343K shares, representing a decrease of 20.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFF by 15.51% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 1,598K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,309K shares, representing an increase of 18.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFF by 38.60% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 1,523K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,070K shares, representing an increase of 29.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFF by 5.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,430K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,527K shares, representing a decrease of 6.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFF by 4.28% over the last quarter.

Griffon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Griffon Corporation is a diversified management and holding company that conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital.

