Griffon (GFF) Price Target Increased by 13.18% to 67.15

The average one-year price target for Griffon (NYSE:GFF) has been revised to 67.15 / share. This is an increase of 13.18% from the prior estimate of 59.33 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 60.60 to a high of 73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.93% from the latest reported closing price of 46.98 / share.

Griffon Declares $0.15 Dividend

On November 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 28, 2023 will receive the payment on December 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $46.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.28%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.04%, the lowest has been 0.91%, and the highest has been 8.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.62 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.47 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 7.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 494 funds or institutions reporting positions in Griffon. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 3.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GFF is 0.17%, a decrease of 11.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.35% to 46,609K shares. The put/call ratio of GFF is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Voss Capital holds 2,834K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,234K shares, representing a decrease of 14.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFF by 18.96% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,766K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,343K shares, representing a decrease of 20.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFF by 15.51% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,614K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,728K shares, representing a decrease of 7.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFF by 1.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,527K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,493K shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFF by 18.77% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,476K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,510K shares, representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFF by 2.38% over the last quarter.

Griffon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Griffon Corporation is a diversified management and holding company that conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.