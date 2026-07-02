Is Griffon (GFF) Outperforming Other Conglomerates Stocks This Year?

The Conglomerates group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Griffon (GFF) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Conglomerates peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Griffon is one of 27 individual stocks in the Conglomerates sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Griffon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GFF's full-year earnings has moved 0.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, GFF has gained about 25.4% so far this year. In comparison, Conglomerates companies have returned an average of 6.6%. This means that Griffon is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Conglomerates stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Marubeni Corp. (MARUY). The stock is up 6.7% year-to-date.

In Marubeni Corp.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Griffon belongs to the Diversified Operations industry, a group that includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #175 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6.6% so far this year, meaning that GFF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Marubeni Corp. is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should continue to pay close attention to Griffon and Marubeni Corp. as they could maintain their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Griffon Corporation (GFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marubeni Corp. (MARUY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.