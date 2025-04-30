Griffon (GFF) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The most recent trading session ended with Griffon (GFF) standing at $68.11, reflecting a +0.41% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.09%.

Shares of the garage door and building products maker have depreciated by 7.18% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Conglomerates sector's loss of 2.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

The upcoming earnings release of Griffon will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.13, down 16.3% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $615.7 million, indicating an 8.5% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.71 per share and revenue of $2.59 billion, which would represent changes of +11.52% and -1.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Griffon. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.47% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Griffon presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Griffon has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.89 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.22.

One should further note that GFF currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.69. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Diversified Operations industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.43.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Griffon Corporation (GFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

