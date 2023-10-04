Griffon (GFF) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Griffon (GFF) closed at $39.29 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.72% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the garage door and building products maker had lost 3.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector lost 10.95%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.19%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Griffon in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Griffon to post earnings of $1.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.42%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $653 million, indicating a 7.89% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Griffon should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Griffon is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Griffon currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.6. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.52.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

