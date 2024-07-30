Griffon (GFF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Griffon (GFF) closed the most recent trading day at $73.62, moving +1.04% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.28%.

Shares of the garage door and building products maker witnessed a gain of 13.72% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Conglomerates sector with its gain of 0.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.1%.

The upcoming earnings release of Griffon will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.46, showcasing a 13.18% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $711 million, indicating a 4.03% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5 per share and a revenue of $2.68 billion, demonstrating changes of +10.13% and -0.34%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Griffon. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Griffon holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Griffon is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.59. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.8, which means Griffon is trading at a discount to the group.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, positioning it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Griffon Corporation (GFF)

