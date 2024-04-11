Griffon (GFF) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Griffon (GFF) ended the recent trading session at $68.48, demonstrating a +0.96% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.01%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.68%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the garage door and building products maker had lost 1.84% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Conglomerates sector's loss of 11.97% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.8% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Griffon in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.92, showcasing a 23.97% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $621 million, down 12.66% from the year-ago period.

GFF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.52 per share and revenue of $2.63 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.44% and -1.91%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Griffon. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.41% lower. Griffon is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Griffon is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.01. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.25.

It is also worth noting that GFF currently has a PEG ratio of 0.75. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Diversified Operations industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.78.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, finds itself in the top 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Griffon Corporation (GFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

