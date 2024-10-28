Griffon (GFF) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Griffon (GFF) closed the most recent trading day at $64.36, moving +1.42% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.27% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the garage door and building products maker had lost 8.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector lost 5.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 2%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Griffon in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.21, up 1.68% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $642 million, indicating a 0.1% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Griffon. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Griffon is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Griffon is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.15. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.82.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Griffon Corporation (GFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.