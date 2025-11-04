Griffon (GFF) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Griffon (GFF) was down 1.61% at $73.87. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.17% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the garage door and building products maker had lost 1.96% over the past month, lagging the Conglomerates sector's loss of 1.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.12%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Griffon in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Griffon to post earnings of $1.56 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.12%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $629.69 million, reflecting a 4.55% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.67 per share and revenue of $2.49 billion, indicating changes of +10.74% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Griffon. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Griffon presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Griffon has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.86 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.59, which means Griffon is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that GFF currently has a PEG ratio of 1.02. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Diversified Operations industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.62.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, finds itself in the top 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Griffon Corporation (GFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.