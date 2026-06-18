Griffon (GFF) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Griffon (GFF) closed at $91.13, marking a +2.58% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.91%.

Shares of the garage door and building products maker have appreciated by 6.57% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Conglomerates sector's gain of 5.4%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.29%.

The upcoming earnings release of Griffon will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Griffon to post earnings of $1.33 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $453.9 million, down 26.03% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.17 per share and a revenue of $1.81 billion, signifying shifts of -8.5% and -28.24%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Griffon. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Griffon presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Griffon is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.19. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 12.98.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, positioning it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Griffon Corporation (GFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.