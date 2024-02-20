Griffon (GFF) and Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research and he has two more names for your aggressive growth stock radar screen. This week Brian decided not to look at any tech names or big movers but instead went with two names that have solid charts and are more consumer oriented stocks.

Both of these names are showing a little bit of revenue contraction in the current year but look to get back on pace with revenue growth for next fiscal year. When a situation like that occurs Brian alters his process to look at valuation to make a determination whether or not they would be good investments.

The first stock that Brian takes a look at is Griffon GFF which is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The stock has a Zacks Style Score of a B for value and an A for growth which is not something that Brian always likes to see. Brian tends to look for a divergence in the Zacks style scores with a strong growth score and a weak value score. Brian does a little deep dive into what Griffon (GFF) does and accesses a slide deck from the company's investor relations department.

As with all stocks Brian reviews the earnings history, estimate revisions and valuation. He then has his patented view of the price and earnings consensus chart which can be found on Zacks.com.

Next up is Reynolds Consumer Products REYN which is also a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This stock has a C for Value and an A for Growth, so a little better on the growth divergence than GFF. Most consumers know this company as the producer of Reynolds wrap and the owner of the hefty brand of garbage cans garbage bags disposable plates and disposable cups.

Brian does his normal deep dive on the earnings history estimate revisions in valuation for this stock as well and then also takes a look at the chart for Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN).

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Griffon Corporation (GFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.