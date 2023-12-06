Griffon (GFF) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Griffon (GFF) standing at $49.76, reflecting a +0.81% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.39% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the garage door and building products maker had gained 15.62% over the past month. This has outpaced the Conglomerates sector's gain of 8.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.08% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Griffon will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.78, indicating a 9.3% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $624.26 million, showing a 3.87% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

GFF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.21 per share and revenue of $2.61 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -7.27% and -2.67%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Griffon. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.85% higher. Griffon is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Griffon has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.73 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.93.

It's also important to note that GFF currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.7. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Diversified Operations industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.23 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Griffon Corporation (GFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.