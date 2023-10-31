Griffon (GFF) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Griffon (GFF) closed the latest trading day at $39.94, indicating a +0.23% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.65% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.48%.

The garage door and building products maker's stock has climbed by 0.78% in the past month, exceeding the Conglomerates sector's loss of 9.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.79%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Griffon in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.97, showcasing a 11.01% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $653.53 million, showing a 7.82% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Griffon. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.61% upward. Right now, Griffon possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Griffon is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.74. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.05.

We can additionally observe that GFF currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.21. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Diversified Operations industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.