Griffon Gains As Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

February 07, 2024 — 10:31 am EST

(RTTNews) - Griffon Corp. (GFF) shares are progressing more than 13 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the first quarter earnings beat estimates.

On an adjusted basis, earnings were $55.27 million or $1.07 per share, while analysts were looking for $0.75 per share.

Currently, shares are at $68.40, up 13.60 percent from the previous close of $60.21 on a volume of 282,057.

