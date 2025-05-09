Griffon Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q2, Revenues Decrease 9% Y/Y

Griffon Corporation GFF reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended March 2025) adjusted earnings of $1.23 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13. The bottom line decreased 8.9% year over year.



Total revenues of $611.7 million missed the consensus estimate of $616 million and decreased 9% year over year. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

GFF’s Segmental Details

Home and Building Products: Revenues from the Home and Building Products segment (representing 60.2% of net revenues) were $368.2 million, reflecting a decrease of 6% year over year. The segment’s results reflected lower residential volume, offset by favorable product mix.



Adjusted EBITDA was $109.4 million, reflecting a decrease of 15% year over year. The results were affected by lower revenues and increased labor and distribution costs, partially offset by lower material costs.



Consumer and Professional Products: The segment’s revenues (39.8%) summed $243.5 million, down 13% year over year. The results were hurt by a 13% volume reduction due to market weakness in North America and the United Kingdom, partially offset by strength in Australia. The Pope acquisition contributed 2%, while forex woes had an adverse impact of 2% on revenues.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 18% to $23.7 million from the prior-year quarter. The increase was primarily attributable to the benefits from the global sourcing expansion initiative and higher revenues in Australia.

Margin Profile

Griffon’s cost of sales decreased 10.6% year over year to $359.5 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses were down 3.9% year over year to $151 million. The adjusted gross margin increased to 41.2% from 40.4% in the year-ago period.



Net income decreased 11% year over year to $56.8 million.

GFF’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

At the end of the fiscal second quarter, Griffon had cash and cash equivalents of $127.8 million compared with $114.4 million at the end of fiscal 2024 (ended September 2024). Long-term debt, net of current maturities, was $1.53 billion at the end of the fiscal second quarter compared with $1.52 billion at fiscal 2024-end.



In the first six months of fiscal 2025, the company generated net cash of $159.4 million from operating activities compared with $185.9 million in the year-ago period.



Griffon paid out dividends of $23.4 million and repurchased shares worth $72.9 million in the same period. Exiting the fiscal second quarter, it had $359.8 million remaining under the share repurchase program.



Free cash flow was $145.8 million in the first six months of fiscal 2025 compared with $153.8 million cash flow in the prior-year period.

