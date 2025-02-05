GRIFFON Earnings Results: $GFF Reports Quarterly Earnings

GRIFFON ($GFF) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $1.39 per share, beating estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company also reported revenue of $632,370,000, missing estimates of $644,430,500 by $-12,060,500.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GFF stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
GRIFFON Insider Trading Activity
GRIFFON insiders have traded $GFF stock on the open market 62 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 62 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GFF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RONALD J KRAMER (Chairman of the Board and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $35,527,393.
- ROBERT F MEHMEL (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $6,998,259.
- SETH L. KAPLAN (Sr VP, Gen. Counsel and Secy) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 47,940 shares for an estimated $3,517,042.
- BRIAN G HARRIS (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 37,924 shares for an estimated $2,822,043.
- KEVIN F SULLIVAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,669 shares for an estimated $1,505,316.
- LOUIS J. GRABOWSKY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $847,271.
- W. CHRISTOPHER DURBOROW (Vice President & CAO) sold 5,170 shares for an estimated $415,564
- VICTOR EUGENE RENUART sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $380,070
- JAMES W SIGHT sold 3,660 shares for an estimated $279,697
- SAMANTA HEGEDUS sold 3,095 shares for an estimated $249,116
- JEROME L COBEN sold 2,052 shares for an estimated $156,649
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
GRIFFON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of GRIFFON stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 244,762 shares (-43.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,444,187
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 233,650 shares (-58.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,355,500
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 202,685 shares (+74.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,187,950
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 201,661 shares (+3.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,116,270
- MORGAN STANLEY added 189,970 shares (+40.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,297,900
- LODGE HILL CAPITAL, LLC removed 181,500 shares (-72.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,705,000
- ABRDN PLC added 180,778 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,884,048
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.