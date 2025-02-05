GRIFFON Earnings Results: $GFF Reports Quarterly Earnings

GRIFFON ($GFF) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $1.39 per share, beating estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company also reported revenue of $632,370,000, missing estimates of $644,430,500 by $-12,060,500.

GRIFFON Insider Trading Activity

GRIFFON insiders have traded $GFF stock on the open market 62 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 62 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GFF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD J KRAMER (Chairman of the Board and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $35,527,393 .

. ROBERT F MEHMEL (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $6,998,259 .

. SETH L. KAPLAN (Sr VP, Gen. Counsel and Secy) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 47,940 shares for an estimated $3,517,042 .

. BRIAN G HARRIS (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 37,924 shares for an estimated $2,822,043 .

. KEVIN F SULLIVAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,669 shares for an estimated $1,505,316 .

. LOUIS J. GRABOWSKY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $847,271 .

. W. CHRISTOPHER DURBOROW (Vice President & CAO) sold 5,170 shares for an estimated $415,564

VICTOR EUGENE RENUART sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $380,070

JAMES W SIGHT sold 3,660 shares for an estimated $279,697

SAMANTA HEGEDUS sold 3,095 shares for an estimated $249,116

JEROME L COBEN sold 2,052 shares for an estimated $156,649

GRIFFON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of GRIFFON stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

