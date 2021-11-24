Griffon Corporation (GFF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 26, 2021

Griffon Corporation (GFF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GFF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $27.2, the dividend yield is 1.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GFF was $27.2, representing a -6.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.19 and a 41.52% increase over the 52 week low of $19.22.

GFF is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) and Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT). GFF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.48. Zacks Investment Research reports GFF's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 7.25%, compared to an industry average of 32.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the gff Dividend History page.

