Griffon Corporation (GFF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 19, 2021

Griffon Corporation (GFF) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GFF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GFF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.84, the dividend yield is 1.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GFF was $26.84, representing a -8.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.19 and a 70.63% increase over the 52 week low of $15.73.

GFF is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) and Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK). GFF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.78. Zacks Investment Research reports GFF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.12%, compared to an industry average of 19.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GFF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

