Griffon Corporation (GFF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2020

Griffon Corporation (GFF) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GFF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GFF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.04, the dividend yield is 1.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GFF was $22.04, representing a -19.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.53 and a 140.87% increase over the 52 week low of $9.15.

GFF is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) and Vivint Solar, Inc. (VSLR). GFF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.13. Zacks Investment Research reports GFF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 40.74%, compared to an industry average of -18.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GFF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

