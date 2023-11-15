Griffon Corp. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Griffon Corp. (GFF):

Earnings: $41.97 million in Q4 vs. -$416.83 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.79 in Q4 vs. -$8.00 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Griffon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $63.06 million or $1.19 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.95 per share Revenue: $641.39 million in Q4 vs. $708.94 million in the same period last year.

