Griffon Corp. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Griffon Corp. (GFF):

Earnings: -$415.36 million in Q4 vs. $12.62 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$8.00 in Q4 vs. $0.30 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Griffon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $59.66 million or $1.09 per share for the period.

Revenue: $708.94 million in Q4 vs. $570.20 million in the same period last year.

