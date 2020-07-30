Griffon Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Griffon Corp. (GFF) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $21.83 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $13.60 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Griffon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $25.85 million or $0.59 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $632.06 million from $574.97 million last year.

Griffon Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $25.85 Mln. vs. $13.46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.59 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.23 -Revenue (Q3): $632.06 Mln vs. $574.97 Mln last year.

