Griffon Corp. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Griffon Corp. (GFF):

Earnings: -$62.26 million in Q2 vs. $65.69 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.17 in Q2 vs. $1.23 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Griffon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $66.94 million or $1.21 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.65 per share Revenue: $710.98 million in Q2 vs. $779.62 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.7 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.