Griffon Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Griffon Corp. (GFF):

-Earnings: $0.90 million in Q2 vs. -$1.16 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.02 in Q2 vs. -$0.03 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Griffon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $10.05 million or $0.23 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.19 per share -Revenue: $566.35 million in Q2 vs. $549.63 million in the same period last year.

