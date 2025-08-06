Griffon Corp. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Griffon Corp. (GFF):

Earnings: -$120.13 million in Q3 vs. $41.08 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.65 in Q3 vs. $0.84 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Griffon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $69.24 million or $1.50 per share for the period.

Revenue: $613.62 million in Q3 vs. $647.81 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.5 Bln

