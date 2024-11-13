Griffon COO Mehmel sells 8,697 common shares

In a regulatory filing, Griffon (GFF) president and COO Robert Mehmel disclosed the sale of 8,697 common shares of the company on November 11 at a price of $70.10 per share.

