Griffon Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GFF

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Griffon Corp. (Symbol: GFF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.94, changing hands as high as $24.28 per share. Griffon Corp. shares are currently trading up about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GFF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GFF's low point in its 52 week range is $17.56 per share, with $29.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.14.

