Griffon Again Backs FY25 Revenue Outlook - Update

May 08, 2025 — 07:58 am EDT

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Griffon Corp. (GFF) continues to expect revenue at $2.60 billion for the full-year 2025.

On average, seven analysts polled expect the company to report revenues of $2.60 billion for the year.

The company said it anticipates the Consumer and Professional Products segment to mitigate the impact of the current tariff policy and other headwinds through supplier negotiations, cost management, leveraging existing inventory and when necessary, by taking price actions.

Separately, the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, payable on June 18, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 30, 2025.

RTTNews
