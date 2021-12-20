Griffon Acquisition Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Griffon Corp. (GFF) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on December 20, 2021, to discuss the acquisition of Hunter Fan Company.

To access the live webcast log on to http://ir.griffon.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events

To listen to the call, dial 1-877-407-0792 (US) or 1-201-689-8263 (International) with conference ID number 13725832.

For a replay call, dial 1-844-512-2921 (US) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) with conference ID number: 13725832.

