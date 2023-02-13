Griffith Hugh Increases Position in NuCana (NCNA)

Fintel reports that Griffith Hugh has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.79MM shares of NuCana plc (NCNA). This represents 9.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.90MM shares and 7.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 22.87% and an increase in total ownership of 2.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 140.57% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for NuCana is $3.82. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 140.57% from its latest reported closing price of $1.59.

The projected annual revenue for NuCana is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in NuCana. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 14.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCNA is 0.04%, a decrease of 29.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.63% to 14,111K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sofinnova Investments holds 5,600K shares representing 10.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 3,659K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Abingworth LLP holds 3,333K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 591K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 547K shares, representing an increase of 7.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCNA by 65.86% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 331K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 352K shares, representing a decrease of 6.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCNA by 42.71% over the last quarter.

NuCana Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NuCana is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on significantly improving treatment outcomes for patients with cancer by applying its ProTide technology to transform some of the most widely prescribed chemotherapy agents, nucleoside analogs, into more effective and safer medicines. While these conventional agents remain part of the standard of care for the treatment of many solid and hematological tumors, their efficacy is limited by cancer cell resistance mechanisms and they are often poorly tolerated. Utilizing its proprietary technology, the company is developing new medicines, ProTides, designed to overcome key cancer resistance mechanisms and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells. NuCana's robust pipeline includes three ProTides in clinical development. Acelarin and NUC-3373, are new chemical entities derived from the nucleoside analogs gemcitabine and 5-fluorouracil, respectively, two widely used chemotherapy agents. Acelarin is in a Phase III study for patients with advanced biliary tract cancer and a Phase III study for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer for which enrollment has been suspended. NUC-3373 is in a Phase I study for the potential treatment of a wide range of patients with advanced solid tumors and a Phase Ib study for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer. Its third ProTide, NUC-7738, is a transformation of a novel nucleoside analog (3'-deoxyadenosine) and is in a Phase I study for patients with advanced solid tumors.

