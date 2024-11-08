Griffin Mining’s Share Buyback and Treasury Holding

Griffin Mining (GB:GFM) has released an update.

Griffin Mining Limited has repurchased 25,000 of its own ordinary shares at 144 pence per share, with intentions to hold them in treasury temporarily. This transaction reduces the number of shares available for public trading to 183,263,481, impacting shareholder calculations for interest notifications. Griffin Mining’s shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market under the symbol GFM.

