News & Insights

Stocks

Griffin Mining’s Share Buyback and Treasury Holding

November 08, 2024 — 02:29 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Griffin Mining (GB:GFM) has released an update.

Griffin Mining Limited has repurchased 25,000 of its own ordinary shares at 144 pence per share, with intentions to hold them in treasury temporarily. This transaction reduces the number of shares available for public trading to 183,263,481, impacting shareholder calculations for interest notifications. Griffin Mining’s shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market under the symbol GFM.

For further insights into GB:GFM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.