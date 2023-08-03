Griffin Mining (LSE:GFM) Price Target Decreased by 13.75% to 128.01

The average one-year price target for Griffin Mining (LSE:GFM) has been revised to 128.01 / share. This is an decrease of 13.75% from the prior estimate of 148.41 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 111.10 to a high of 148.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.02% from the latest reported closing price of 79.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Griffin Mining. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GFM is 0.06%, a decrease of 0.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 4,773K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DEMAX - Delaware Emerging Markets Fund holds 3,056K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Delaware Vip Trust - Delaware Vip Emerging Markets Series Standard Class holds 1,643K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 38K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

