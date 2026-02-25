Griffin Mining (AIM:GFM) Price Target Increased by 28.00% to 326.40

The average one-year price target for Griffin Mining (AIM:GFM) has been revised to 326.40 GBX / share. This is an increase of 28.00% from the prior estimate of 255.00 GBX dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 323.20 GBX to a high of 336.00 GBX / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.39% from the latest reported closing price of 331.00 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Griffin Mining. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GFM is 0.07%, an increase of 7.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 64.00% to 1,719K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Delaware Vip Trust - Delaware Vip Emerging Markets Series Standard Class holds 1,609K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,643K shares , representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFM by 2.49% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 38K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 22K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 91.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFM by 942.07% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.