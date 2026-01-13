Grieg Seafood ASA (GRGSF) Price Target Increased by 32.30% to 8.02

The average one-year price target for Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCPK:GRGSF) has been revised to $8.02 / share. This is an increase of 32.30% from the prior estimate of $6.06 dated August 25, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.20 to a high of $9.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.31% from the latest reported closing price of $6.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grieg Seafood ASA. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRGSF is 0.02%, an increase of 1.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.73% to 2,971K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 492K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 763K shares , representing a decrease of 55.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRGSF by 36.77% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 408K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 403K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRGSF by 0.91% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 309K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares , representing a decrease of 36.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRGSF by 5.86% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 252K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 196K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

