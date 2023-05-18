News & Insights

Grid Telecom, Tamares to extend Cyprus-Israel telecoms cable to Greece

May 18, 2023 — 05:58 am EDT

Written by Angeliki Koutantou for Reuters ->

ATHENS, May 18 (Reuters) - Greece's Grid Telecom ADMr.AT and Tamares Telecom have agreed to build an undersea optic fibre telecoms cable to connect Cyprus and Israel to Greece, the two companies said on Thursday.

Tamares, a unit of Aluma Infrastructure Fund ALUMA.TA, owns and operates a high-capacity undersea cable link from Israel to Cyprus, which is being extended to mainland Europe, Tamares said in a joint statement with IPTO's unit Grid Telecom.

Through its partnership with Grid Telecom, Tamares will increase its entry points to Europe via Greece, by building an alternative low-latency eastern gateway to the Balkans and other destinations in central and Western Europe, it said.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou Editing by Mark Potter)

((angeliki.koutantou@thomsonreuters.com; +30 2102214608; Reuters Messaging: angeliki.koutantou.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.