Grid Telecom, Tamares to extend Cyprus-Israel telecoms cable to Greece

ATHENS, May 18 (Reuters) - Greece's Grid Telecom ADMr.AT and Tamares Telecom have agreed to build an undersea optic fibre telecoms cable to connect Cyprus and Israel to Greece, the two companies said on Thursday.

Tamares, a unit of Aluma Infrastructure Fund ALUMA.TA, owns and operates a high-capacity undersea cable link from Israel to Cyprus, which is being extended to mainland Europe, Tamares said in a joint statement with IPTO's unit Grid Telecom.

Through its partnership with Grid Telecom, Tamares will increase its entry points to Europe via Greece, by building an alternative low-latency eastern gateway to the Balkans and other destinations in central and Western Europe, it said.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou Editing by Mark Potter)

