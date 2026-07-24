Grid to Rack: How Eaton and nVent Electric Are Scaling Revenues Amid the AI Data Center Boom

Key Points

Eaton currently generates significantly higher revenue compared to nVent Electric as it's an older, established company.

Over the last eight quarters, both companies demonstrated a consistent quarter-over-quarter upward trend in their respective revenue performances.

nVent is growing revenue faster, although Eaton's growth is rock-solid too for a company of that size.

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Both Eaton (NYSE:ETN)and nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) are direct beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence (AI) data center and global electrification boom. Their revenue trajectories, however, reflect the contrast between an incumbent and a relatively smaller company trying to capture a bigger share of the market.

Eaton: A Steady Upward Revenue Trend

Eaton primarily generates revenue by providing energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power across aerospace, vehicle, and other industrial segments.

While entering an agreement to separate its mobility group in June 2026, it reported a net margin of 12% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

nVent Electric: Consistent Quarter-Over-Quarter Gains

nVent designs and produces electrical connection and protective equipment for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure applications.

It authorized a new share repurchase program and appointed new executive leadership in mid-2026, while reporting a net margin of 11% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue here refers to the data provider's standardized income statement revenue line item and serves as a baseline indicator of a company's ability to generate sales from its core business operations.

Quarterly Revenue for Eaton and nVent Electric

Quarter (Period End) Eaton Revenue nVent Electric Revenue Q2 2024 (June 2024) $6.3 billion $739.8 million Q3 2024 (Sept. 2024) $6.3 billion $782.0 million Q4 2024 (Dec. 2024) $6.2 billion $752.2 million Q1 2025 (March 2025) $6.4 billion $809.3 million Q2 2025 (June 2025) $7.0 billion $963.1 million Q3 2025 (Sept. 2025) $7.0 billion $1.1 billion Q4 2025 (Dec. 2025) $7.1 billion $1.1 billion Q1 2026 (March 2026) $7.5 billion $1.2 billion

Data source: Company filings. Data as of July 13, 2026.

Foolish Take

Eaton is a power management giant that designs and manufactures essential electrical distribution equipment, including transformers, circuit breakers, switchgear, substations, and uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems. Its $9.5 billion acquisition of Boyd Thermal in March 2026 has given Eaton a huge headway into the rapidly growing liquid cooling market, creating one of the world’s largest grid-to-chip solutions providers.

Eaton’s revenue hit a record in Q1, with sales surging 17%, including 10% organic growth, 4% from Boyd and other acquisitions, and 3% from foreign exchange impact. Last quarter, Eaton raised its FY 2026 organic revenue guidance from 8% to 10% at the midpoint. Backlog as of the end of last quarter was $23 billion.

nVent Electric was spun off from Pentair (NYSE:PNR) in 2018 and has since doubled its sales. It does the work inside data centers, providing the electrical enclosures, cabinets, specialized racks, and thermal management solutions. Its steady revenue growth reflects strong demand.

nVent’s sales surged 51% year over year in Q1 to a record high, and it projects 2026 revenue growth of 26% to 28%. A backlog of $2.6 billion means nVent is almost 10 times smaller than Eaton, but it is growing faster. If you track the revenue trajectory, nVent could achieve higher percentage growth rates, as it’s a smaller company expanding its presence in data center cooling and connection infrastructure.

Look beyond the revenue growth, and both Eaton and nVent are solid AI plays right now.

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Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Eaton Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.