News & Insights

Stocks

Grid Metals Corp. Reveals Meeting Outcomes and Plans

November 04, 2024 — 07:51 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Grid Metals (TSE:GRDM) has released an update.

Grid Metals Corp. announced key updates from its annual meeting, including the election of five directors and the approval of an Equity Incentive Plan. Additionally, the company confirmed its participation in the Central Canada Mineral Exploration Convention, aiming to engage with investors and stakeholders.

For further insights into TSE:GRDM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSMGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.