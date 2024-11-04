Grid Metals Corp. Reveals Meeting Outcomes and Plans

Grid Metals (TSE:GRDM) has released an update.

Grid Metals Corp. announced key updates from its annual meeting, including the election of five directors and the approval of an Equity Incentive Plan. Additionally, the company confirmed its participation in the Central Canada Mineral Exploration Convention, aiming to engage with investors and stakeholders.

