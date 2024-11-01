Grid Dynamics price target raised to $19 from $16 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Grid Dynamics (GDYN) to $19 from $16 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they delivered an outsized 3Q beat and 4Q reflects a solid close ahead of consensus.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GDYN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.